Marie E. (Phelix) Guilbert, 82, of Massena

Our Mom and Nana found her niche as a self-taught accomplished seamstress working in Massena for Singer & Co., manufacturing bras. At home she could crochet huge blankets in rapid speed and Grandpa was often seen wrapped up in many of them sporting his huge grin. Marie was a role model for her ability to plan, organize and create anything she wanted. It was in her mid-twenties when she was able to complete her GED, high school equivalency diploma. As witness, she put her “nose to the grindstone” and later became one of the best lessons she taught her daughters, unbeknownst to her. Marie worked as a Home Healthcare Aide around Massena’s community and dearly loved each and every one of her clients. One weekend she took a simple cake decorating class and soon the kitchen was a buzz with award winning wedding cakes with staircases and water fountains; Wizard of Oz cakes, Dolls in gowns cakes, just to list a few.