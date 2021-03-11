Marie E. (Phelix) Guilbert, 82, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marie E. (Phelix) Guilbert, age 82, of Massena, NY passed away Tuesday March 9th, 2021 at 2:29 PM under the care of Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center listening to Josh Groban & Celine Dion Duet “The Prayer” following a decade courageous battle against Parkinson’s disease.
Phillips Memorial Home in Massena has been entrusted to the care and expertise of funeral arrangements for the family of Marie Guilbert.
Friends and family may be received on Saturday, March 13th 2021 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A Mass of Cristian Burial will take place on Saturday March 12th at 1:00 PM at the Church of The Sacred Heart in Massena. Social distancing and face coverings will be observed, and for those who will not be in attendance, a live stream of Funeral Service will be accessible on St. Peter’s Parish Facebook page at https://facebook.com/Massena CatholicCommunity/
Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Massena in the spring, at the convenience of the family.
Marie was born on May 17th, 1938; Married 56 years to Joseph Conrad Norbert Guilbert (predeceased on March 4th, 2013) on March 2nd, 1957 at the Church of the Sacred Heart by Rev. Bernard Kellogg. Together they had four children, (predeceased) David Joseph and Mary Mack, Ogdensburg; Kevin Conrad and Mary, Massena; Maria JoAnn & Paul Haley Morrisonville, NY; Anita LeAnn Scott and Fiancé Mario Salazar, Saratoga Springs, NY.
Marie Guilbert was predeceased by her parents Bernice (Snickles) and Ray Phelix; in-laws Aline (Marion) and Real Roland Guilbert. Sons-in-Law Allan James LeClair and Dave R. Scott, Massena, NY. “Sister” Theresa and Ralph J. Sharp, Sister Mary (Phelix) Matthie, Brother, Clifford Phelix and so many more gorgeous souls.
“Nana” was bursting with pride over her 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Hye Chong Yi and Dr. Stephan Vachon, Ontario; Judea and Jason Lynch, HI; Kevin Guilbert, NY; Christa Haley, NYC and Andrew Haley, CA; Zachery and Stacey LeClair, CA; Joshua and Ciara Truax and Larissa Scott, NY; Jeneanne “GiGi” Harris, MI and great-grandchildren Ava and Indigo Lynch, HI; Trisen, Corbin and Alora Harris, MI; Zayde, Zavier, Zander, Zayla of CA.
Aunt Marie loved her nieces and nephews, Maureen Susan Johnson and Nick Johnson Alyssa Dishaw; Greg and Anne Sharp, Scott, Matt, Austin Sharp; Phelix’s Ricky, Maria, Anita, Kevin; Vicky (Jason, Nick) and Steve Doran; Susie (Fowler) Leeney and Deb (Fowler) Nicholson, Marty and Julianne Fowler; Todd and Trina Premo, Premo’s Shirley and Debbie, Wendy, Donna and Freddy, Wayne, Bob and Gale; Joey Carbone; Guilbert’s; Joseph S., John, Lisa and Patty (predeceased); Guilbert’s: Jeff, Kim, Julie, Kathy... Billy and so many more XO !
Marie dearly loved her friends Mary Moss, Marion Martin, Paulette Reid, Ann Gebeault, and Hazel Bateman and (predeceased) Georgiana Briere and her son James.
Our Mom and Nana found her niche as a self-taught accomplished seamstress working in Massena for Singer & Co., manufacturing bras. At home she could crochet huge blankets in rapid speed and Grandpa was often seen wrapped up in many of them sporting his huge grin. Marie was a role model for her ability to plan, organize and create anything she wanted. It was in her mid-twenties when she was able to complete her GED, high school equivalency diploma. As witness, she put her “nose to the grindstone” and later became one of the best lessons she taught her daughters, unbeknownst to her. Marie worked as a Home Healthcare Aide around Massena’s community and dearly loved each and every one of her clients. One weekend she took a simple cake decorating class and soon the kitchen was a buzz with award winning wedding cakes with staircases and water fountains; Wizard of Oz cakes, Dolls in gowns cakes, just to list a few.
Marie filled the entire family camper with her creative gorgeous silk flower arrangements for our family weddings. She would clean, press and sew the local Roman Catholic Priest Stoles to perfection. She volunteered at Massena St. Vincent De Paul Society and could never get enough of helping anyone in need.
The sincerest THANK YOU goes out to the Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center for their incredible Registered Nurse’s Jackie Despaw, Seth Decosse and Micky McLaughlin. Receptionist’s Rachel Hurlbut and Lauren Gordon, Certified Nursing Assistant, Nicole who helped with FaceTime and Activities Coordinator for OUTSTANDING service with daily telephone assistance. Samel F. Vilas Home’s Team in Plattsburgh, NY especially Debbie Barber, CNA; Jonah Milliken, Eli Schwartzberg and Veterans Affairs Tracie Reece.
Well, it was upon her final days that Marie asked her daughter to write up her Obituary because it was the last detail of her funeral she had not finished arranging. Every day she questioned, “Is it done? I want you to read it to me! Don’t be too wordy now…”
Marie E. Guilbert did not receive the luxury of hearing her own obituary read to her....may you find peace within the reading of her life journey that boosts you UP during these COVID times.
In lieu of flowerers, the family askes any Memorial contributions to be acknowledged with St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry; 128 main Street, Massena, NY 13662.
