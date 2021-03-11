Marion P. Hazel, 95, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marion P. Hazel, 95, of 38 Riverview Drive, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, March 10, 2021, at the Highland Nursing Home.
Marion was born June 18, 1925 in Massena, daughter of the late William and Hermine “Minnie” (St. Dennis) Mousseau. She attended Massena Central School, and on March 26, 1945 she married Gordon J. Hazel, Sr. at St. Mary’s Chapel.
She worked at Alcoa as a mail clerk, and at Massena High School in the lunchroom, and always remembered fondly her days working at Newberry’s at the soda fountain. Marion was a member of the Ladies Red Hat Society, Massena Senior Citizens, various skating clubs and the “Scoots” dancing club. She was a great ice skater, and enjoyed bowling, plaster crafts, and camping at Fish Creek. An avid dancer throughout her life, she began teaching line dancing at the age of 68.
Marion is survived by her husband of 75 years, Gordon; her son Richard and Sherry Hazel of Massena; her daughter Joanie Hazel of Massena; and her daughter-in-law Kathleen Wood of Plattsburgh; five grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Marc, David and Lynn; and five great grandchildren, Charlie, Lily, Josie, Coby and Dylan.
Besides her parents, Marion was predeceased by a son, Gordon Hazel, Jr. on January 19, 2010; and her sisters Alice Hazel, Eleanor Fykes, Helen Caron, and Julia Limer; and her brothers Paul, Harold, Lawrence, and Edward Mousseau.
Friends may call Monday 1-3:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Funeral services will be held privately. Please note that visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. If occupancy limitations are reached, those attending may have to wait outside until occupancy has been reduced.
Donations may be made in Marion’s memory to the American Cancer Society and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
