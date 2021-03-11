Marion P. Hazel, 95, of Massena

She worked at Alcoa as a mail clerk, and at Massena High School in the lunchroom, and always remembered fondly her days working at Newberry’s at the soda fountain. Marion was a member of the Ladies Red Hat Society, Massena Senior Citizens, various skating clubs and the “Scoots” dancing club. She was a great ice skater, and enjoyed bowling, plaster crafts, and camping at Fish Creek. An avid dancer throughout her life, she began teaching line dancing at the age of 68.