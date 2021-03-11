Marjorie A. Scott, 83, of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Marjorie A. Scott, age 83, of Louisville, NY passed away at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, NY on March 9, 2021. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 13th at 1pm at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY with Rev. Stephen Rocker celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Louisville, NY. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Friday, March 8th from 3-7 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home. Marjorie is survived by her daughters Diane (Frank) Shantie of Norfolk, NY; Susan (Phil) Sawyer of Brasher Falls, NY; Joanne (Robert) Cameron of Louisville, NY; brother William (Eunice) Gaines of Florida; sister Marie LaVean; 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband John “Jack” Scott who passed August 7, 2012; and a sister Eleanor Rolf. Marjorie was born on June 13, 1937 in Potsdam, NY to the late Harold Gaines and Helen O’Brien. She was a 1955 graduate of Potsdam Central High School. On August 6, 1955 at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY she was married to John Scott. Marjorie worked at the Roxy Movie Theatre, Gaines and Sherman and then worked for Ken’s Men’s and Boy’s Store in Massena, NY as a seamstress. Marjorie was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling, horse racing and snowmobiling. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and loved going to camp and playing cards. She was a longtime memory of the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Thoughts, memories and prayers can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.