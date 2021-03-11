New fetal monitoring system being used at Lewis County Health System

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County Health System has new equipment to make nurses’ jobs more efficient.
The hospital is now using a new fetal monitoring system, which helps track a baby’s movements inside of an expectant mother.
Under the old system, nurses had to be physically next to a machine, which churned out the data on paper.
Now, the information is recorded digitally, meaning nurses can access it from other areas of the hospital and easily use it for future checkups.
“It will save the whole tracing from each visit in the pregnancy, so it is easier to look back to see if there are new changes or what the baby was doing, like, a month ago, so that’s helpful,” said Dr. Kelly Birchenough, obstetrics and gynecology, Lewis County Health System.
Dr. Birchenough says the system also helps to better diagnose contractions to see if a mother is going into labor.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.