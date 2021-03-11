State lifts mandatory quarantine for domestic travelers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Starting next month, the state will no longer require people coming from other parts of the United States to quarantine.
While the requirement is dropping on April 1, the Department of Health still recommends that domestic travelers quarantine for two weeks as a precaution.
“This is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a release. “To beat this virus once and for all we all must continue doing what we know works to stop the spread, including wearing masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing.”
The quarantine remains in effect for international travelers.
All travelers must continue to fill out a Traveler Health Form and observe the standard COVID-19 safety precautions, state officials say.
Whether quarantining or not, people exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must:
Continue to monitor their symptoms through Day 14
Continue washing hands and using face coverings through Day 14 (even if fully vaccinated)
Immediately self-isolate if any symptoms develop and contact public health or their health care provider to determine if they should seek testing.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.