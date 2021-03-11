Temperature hits record high of 65 degrees

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thursday was a record-setting day for warmth in the north country.
The National Weather Service said the temperature hit 65 degrees at the Watertown International Airport.
The previous record of 59 degrees was set in 1973.
The average temperature for this March 11 is 39 degrees.
On Wednesday, the NWS said the temperature at the Watertown airport tied a 1955 record high of 60 degrees.
Don’t get used to these unusually warm temperatures; the forecast calls for highs in the 40s on Friday.
