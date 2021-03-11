WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
SLC Arts Presents Virtual Poetry Slam
On Friday, April 2nd at 6:30 SLC will host a virtual poetry slam on Zoom. In an exciting display of North Country talent, poets will compete over two rounds in front of a panel of judges and audience. There will be a 20-minute intermission where guest featured poet Sara Cantwell will perform a selection of original poems as the judges tally their scores.
Tickets are required for participants and audience members, and will go on sale March 5th on SLC Arts’ website. The entry fee is $10 for non-creative-partners, $5 for basic creative partners and students, and free for enhanced creative partners. To learn more about the Creative Partnership program, visit SLC Arts’ Partnership Program page.
Performance sign-ups will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Poets who would like to perform in the competition may sign in to the Zoom call the day of the event (April 2nd) at 6 PM, and the first twelve performers who sign in will be selected to compete. There will also be opportunities for two contenders (non-competitor poets) to read one of their poems after the second round. Prizes will be awarded to the top three performers. Rules for performing and more information on this event are available on SLC Arts’ website.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.