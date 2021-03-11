Virtual Poetry Slam

Performance sign-ups will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Poets who would like to perform in the competition may sign in to the Zoom call the day of the event (April 2nd) at 6 PM, and the first twelve performers who sign in will be selected to compete. There will also be opportunities for two contenders (non-competitor poets) to read one of their poems after the second round. Prizes will be awarded to the top three performers. Rules for performing and more information on this event are available on SLC Arts’ website.