Warm & cloudy with rain later

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another unseasonably warm day.
The north country started the day in the 40s and 50s and temperatures will reach the low 60s.
It will be mostly cloudy and breezy. A few sprinkles could pass through in the morning and there’s a chance of rain showers late in the afternoon.
The rain wraps up overnight and temperatures drop. It will be in the low 30s with clear skies by morning.
Friday will be mostly sunny and windy with highs in the low 40s. We could see snow late in the day, which could linger into Saturday morning.
It will be cold for the weekend. It will be sunny and in the low 30s on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.
Monday will be mostly sunny and in the upper 20s.
There’s a chance of snow on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-30s
There’s a chance of mixed precipitation on Wednesday. Highs will be around 40.
