Watertown working to improve traffic flow through Public Square

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The hustle and bustle through Public Square is part of a normal day. So is sitting in traffic.
Michael Delaney, the city of Watertown’s engineer, says they’ve been working with Fisher Associates, a transportation engineering firm, to reduce wait times at red lights.
“Part of the issue is the signals aren’t synced properly,” said Delaney.
Delaney says this creates plenty of problems, like vehicles being backed up, and he says longer waits make drivers more likely to run yellow lights or lights that just turned red.
“Always, there’s always, like, pedestrians crossing and people not paying attention. They need another light or some different system,” said Kay D’Agostino, who was passing through Public Square.
Delaney says they’re hoping to improve several intersections in and around Public Square and the solution could be a wireless system, where the traffic lights can synchronize to improve traffic flow.
“Through synching the lights, we will be able to move traffic through, reduce stagnant traffic,” he said.
We decided to see just how long it takes to get through Public Square and towards Massey Street. It was about 5 minutes and 30 seconds to cover less than a mile.
Delaney says it’s too early to say how much the project will cost, but it will save the city money in the long run and cut down on emissions too. Look for changes in about a year.
