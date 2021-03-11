OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - William M. Frawley, 89, of Oswegatchie Trail Road, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at his home, under the loving care of his family and St. Lawrence County Hospice.
William was born on April 11, 1931 in Fowler, New York, son of the late Floyd M. and Mary L. (Morse) Frawley. He attended Gouverneur Central School.
He was employed doing various jobs including working on the thruway.
He married Joyce Marie Trimm. Joyce predeceased him on December 26, 1989. He later married Jennifer Jenner in Waddington, NY.
William was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed making wine and baking, cheesecake being his specialty. He was an active member of the Black River Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Survivors include his wife of many years, Jennifer; eight children, Barbara (Matt) Whattam of Evans Mills, NY; Brenda (Glen) Gemmill of DeKalb Junction, NY; William (Loren) Frawley of Westport, NY; Betsy (Thomas) Weiler of Conway, NH; Charlie (Caren) Frawley of Massena, NY; Ray Kevin Frawley of New Hartford, NY; Brian (Sue) Frawley of Elizabethtown, NY; and Mary (George III) Thomas of Edwards, NY; five stepchildren, Edward (Arlene) Boyea of Sunnydale, CA; Chris (Yanyan) Boyea of Mountain View, CA; Melissa (Markus) Lettau of Corona, CA; Eric Boyea of AZ; and Angela Boyea of San Diego, CA; three sisters, Carol LeBow of Gouverneur, NY; Dora (Clem) McAdam of Gouverneur, NY; and Jane Fox of Carolina; as well as 25 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services for William will be held privately by the family, with Jeff Kimple, Elder of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation, officiating.
Memorial donations can be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 28345 NY-342, Black River, NY 13612.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.