William M. Frawley, 89, of Oswegatchie

Survivors include his wife of many years, Jennifer; eight children, Barbara (Matt) Whattam of Evans Mills, NY; Brenda (Glen) Gemmill of DeKalb Junction, NY; William (Loren) Frawley of Westport, NY; Betsy (Thomas) Weiler of Conway, NH; Charlie (Caren) Frawley of Massena, NY; Ray Kevin Frawley of New Hartford, NY; Brian (Sue) Frawley of Elizabethtown, NY; and Mary (George III) Thomas of Edwards, NY; five stepchildren, Edward (Arlene) Boyea of Sunnydale, CA; Chris (Yanyan) Boyea of Mountain View, CA; Melissa (Markus) Lettau of Corona, CA; Eric Boyea of AZ; and Angela Boyea of San Diego, CA; three sisters, Carol LeBow of Gouverneur, NY; Dora (Clem) McAdam of Gouverneur, NY; and Jane Fox of Carolina; as well as 25 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.