Belleville Henderson students to perform ‘Junie B. Jones, the Musical’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Belleville Henderson music department is putting on a virtual performance of “Junie B. Jones, the Musical.”
Vocal music teacher Renee Sherer says the show will be recorded next week in front of a small, socially distanced live audience for some crowd reaction.
Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.
The performance will be streamed at 7 p.m. on March 26 and 27.
Ticket prices vary, depending on how many people are watching. Individuals can watch for $7, small groups for $15, and large groups for $30.
You can buy tickets and find out how to stream the show at showtix4u.com and bhpanthers.org.
