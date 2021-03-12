Belleville Henderson students to perform ‘Junie B. Jones, the Musical’

By 7 News Staff | March 12, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 8:23 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Belleville Henderson music department is putting on a virtual performance of “Junie B. Jones, the Musical.”

Vocal music teacher Renee Sherer says the show will be recorded next week in front of a small, socially distanced live audience for some crowd reaction.

The performance will be streamed at 7 p.m. on March 26 and 27.

Ticket prices vary, depending on how many people are watching. Individuals can watch for $7, small groups for $15, and large groups for $30.

You can buy tickets and find out how to stream the show at showtix4u.com and bhpanthers.org.

