Car, pickup truck collide in town of LeRay

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the second day in a row, a crash has happened near the intersection of Routes 11 and 781 in the town of LeRay.
A pickup truck and a car collided Friday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The same area was the scene of a fatal crash on Thursday afternoon.
State police said 86 year old Grant Hall of Philadelphia, New York died after his car and another vehicle collided head-on.
