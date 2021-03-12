Car, pickup truck collide in town of LeRay

A pickup truck and a car collided Friday afternoon in the town of LeRay. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | March 12, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 2:23 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the second day in a row, a crash has happened near the intersection of Routes 11 and 781 in the town of LeRay.

A pickup truck and a car collided Friday afternoon. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

7 News has a crew on the scene and we’ll update this story as soon as we get more information.

The same area was the scene of a fatal crash on Thursday afternoon.

State police said 86 year old Grant Hall of Philadelphia, New York died after his car and another vehicle collided head-on.

