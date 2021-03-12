Co-Athletes of the Week: Maeghen Fitzpatrick & Allison Best

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring senior student athletes.
It’s easy to focus in on athletes who are putting up impressive numbers, but most of the teams out there are also made up of role players who work hard in practice and also in games. Case in point, this week we honor a pair of seniors from Copenhagen who have been a part of their team’s success. Their contributions earning them this week’s title.
Meaghen Fitzpatrick and Allison Best both receive this week’s honor. The two role players are completing their senior careers and both players contribute about 8 points per game each.
Meaghen has been a lead ball handler and has improved in her assists and rebounding.
Allison adds a spark to the team, including improvements in rebounding at both ends of the floor.
They also are both members of the National Honor Society. These role players have been big reasons for the Golden Knights’ success.
Meaghen and Allison are the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Co-Athlete of the Week for March, 2021.
You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.