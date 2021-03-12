Crash causes propane spill, homes evacuated

By 7 News Staff | March 12, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST - Updated March 12 at 2:14 PM

TOWN OF LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Homes were evacuated Friday afternoon following a crash that caused a propane spill in St. Lawrence County.

A county truck and propane truck collided at the intersection of County Route 28 and Randall Road in the town of Lisbon at around 1:30 p.m.

The propane truck flipped on its side, causing propane to leak.

The spill prompted officials to evacuate nearby homes as a precaution.

One person reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital.

The Lisbon Fire Department and state police were on the scene.

A spill response team with the state Department of Environmental Conservation was called to contain the propane leak.

