Crash causes propane spill, homes evacuated

TOWN OF LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Homes were evacuated Friday afternoon following a crash that caused a propane spill in St. Lawrence County.
A county truck and propane truck collided at the intersection of County Route 28 and Randall Road in the town of Lisbon at around 1:30 p.m.
The propane truck flipped on its side, causing propane to leak.
The spill prompted officials to evacuate nearby homes as a precaution.
One person reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital.
The Lisbon Fire Department and state police were on the scene.
A spill response team with the state Department of Environmental Conservation was called to contain the propane leak.
7 News will update this story when we get more information.
