Crash claims life of Jefferson County man, longtime fire instructor

TOWN OF LERAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Jefferson County man died from injuries he suffered in a head-on crash in the town of LeRay.
State police said 86 year old Grant Hall of Philadelphia, New York passed away late Thursday night at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
Troopers said Hall drove through a red light and crashed head-on into a car driven by 28 year old Brandon Kunz of Killeen, Texas.
The collision happened early Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Route 11 and the I-781 exit ramp in the town of LeRay.
Grant was airlifted from the scene to the Syracuse hospital, where he died about 11 hours later.
Friday, Grant was being remembered for his role as a longtime fire instructor. Director of Fire and Emergency Management Joe Plummer tells 7 News he took his first fire class from Hall decades ago.
“He was a great guy,” Plummer said. “A great asset. He started a lot of people into the fire service in Jefferson County. He was well respected by everyone in the county and in the fire service.”
Friday, a number of local emergency response organizations expressed their condolences on social media platforms.
Indian River Ambulance Service posted to Facebook, writing, “He was a mentor to many firefighters in our area. His lessons will live in the minds, hearts and hands of many for years to come.”
The Pamelia Volunteer Fire Department posted, “Rest in peace Grant Hall, one of Jefferson County’s best fire instructors.”
Depauville Fire Department also took to Facebook, writing, “... he taught many of the courses we took in our ‘formative years’ in the fire service.”
The crash is under investigation.
