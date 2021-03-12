CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Deitre T. “Dee” Gilson, 72, of Canton, died on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at her home, where she was in the company of family and under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.
Dee was born in Canton on December 7, 1948, a daughter of the late Frank and Vera (Dafoe) Thorbahn. She graduated from Canton Central School and attended the Harper Method Beauty School of Rochester. Dee operated Dee’s Beauty Shop for 24 years. On July 11, 1970, Dee was married to Ronald L. Gilson at the Canton United Methodist Church, the couple celebrated 50 years of marriage on 2020. She worked for Super Duper, Alaskan Oil and in the cafeteria at Canton Central School for 23 years prior to retirement.
Dee was a member of the Canton VFW Post 1231 Ladies Auxiliary, NYS Bowling Champion in 1984 and she loved taking care of her grandchildren.
Dee is survived by her husband, Ronnie of Canton; two sons, Timothy Gilson of Madrid; Daniel (Kelly) Gilson of Boston, MA; a daughter, Stacie Gilson of Madrid; grandchildren, Tyler Norman, Zachary and Logan Gilson and Teagan and Caleb Gilson; great-grandchildren, Lehman and McKenna Norman. Also surviving are two brothers, Douglas (Ruth) Thorbahn of Canton; David (Linda) Thorbahn of Waddington; sisters, Roxanne (Ron) Houle of Alabama and Denise (Robert) Barstow of Cranberry Lake, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Allan Thorbahn.
Calling hours for Dee will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm followed by her funeral service at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton with Father Bryan Stitt, Pastor of St. Mary’s Church, officiating. Memories and condolences of Dee are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Deitre T. “Dee” Gilson are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
