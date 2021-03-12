Deitre T. “Dee” Gilson, 72, of Canton

Dee was born in Canton on December 7, 1948, a daughter of the late Frank and Vera (Dafoe) Thorbahn. She graduated from Canton Central School and attended the Harper Method Beauty School of Rochester. Dee operated Dee’s Beauty Shop for 24 years. On July 11, 1970, Dee was married to Ronald L. Gilson at the Canton United Methodist Church, the couple celebrated 50 years of marriage on 2020. She worked for Super Duper, Alaskan Oil and in the cafeteria at Canton Central School for 23 years prior to retirement.