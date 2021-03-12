Donald C. “Skeeter” Montondo, Jr., 74, of Plessis

PLESSIS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald C. “Skeeter” Montondo, Jr., 74, of School Street, passed away, Wednesday evening, March 10, 2021 at Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY.
Born on July 4, 1946 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Donald C. and Marion Schneider Montondo and a 1967 graduate of Clayton High School.
After graduation, he entered the US Marine Corps in September of 1967. During this time, he was a Cobra Helicopter Mechanic at the Da Nang Air Base, attaining the rank of Corporal and Honorably Discharged in August of 1971.
A marriage to Virginia Sanford ended in divorce.
Donald worked at Graphic Controls Printing in Clayton, NY, as a print operator, for 21 years.
He was a member and Past Commander of the Clayton American Legion Post No. 821 and enjoyed fishing, baseball and spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Jason L. Montondo, Plessis, NY; two grandsons, Isaiah Montondo and Noah Montondo; his companion, Kat Smith, Henderson, NY; a sister and brother-in-law, Constance “Connie” and Joseph Natali, Clayton, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.
His parents, a daughter, Traci Montondo and a sister, Frances Mahon passed away previously.
Private services will be for friends and family at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org or the the Clayton America Legion, 518 Riverside Drive, Clayton, NY 13624.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
