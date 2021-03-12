Gerald F. O’Leary, 92, of Watertown

Gerald was born in the town of New Bremen on October 19, 1928, son of Bartholemew and Florence E. Murphy O’Leary. The family moved to Watertown in 1944 and he was a 1947 graduate of Watertown High School. In his early years he delivered telegrams. In September 1951 he began his career as a male aide at the Jefferson County Home, retiring in 1991 after forty years of service to the home. Gerald was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and very much enjoyed walking around the city.