Highlights & scores: busy night on the hardwood

Highlights & scores
By Rob Krone | March 12, 2021 at 6:47 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 7:29 AM

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Both girls’ and boys’ high school basketball -- and women’s college basketball -- were on Thursday’s local sports docket.

In boys’ NAC hoops, Potsdam hosted Parishville-Hopkinton.

- Sandstoners on the break: it’s Dan Crocker with the lefty lay-in. Potsdam by 2.

- Connor Tallon answers with the 3-pointer. Panthers on top 1.

- Matt Fisher finds Tallon, who goes up strong for the lay-in.

- Dan Manor counters on the break for 2 of his 11 points.

- Lawson Snell splits the defenders and gets the floater to drop.

- Ansen Herrick drops in 2.

Parishville-Hopkinton beats Potsdam 56-47.

Girls’ hoops: South Jeff vs. Watertown

The Lady Cyclones hosted South Jefferson in girl’s high school hoops from Watertown High.

- First quarter: Macy Schultz lays in 2 off the turnover. South Jeff by 2.

- Then it’s Jackie Piddock with the lay-in off another turnover: Lady Spartans by 4.

- South Jeff running -- Schultz feeds Taylor Scoville who drills the short jumper.

- Emma Schafer makes the strong move inside for the basket: South Jeff by 11.

- Piddock finds an opening to the basket for 2 more. She led South Jeff with 20.

Kimberlee DiLeonardo hits for Watertown, but South Jeff beat the Lady Cyclones 67-23.

Clarkson vs. Bryant & Stratton

In women’s college hoops from Potsdam, Clarkson hosted Bryant & Stratton

- First quarter: Emma Buonanno lays in 2 off the steal.

- Then it’s Mariah Benavides hitting from downtown for 3 of her 12 on the day.

- Clarkson running: Lauren Bell finishes the break. Clarkson up 2.

Tess Maline would lead Clarkson with 23 points as the Lady Golden Knights defeated Bryant & Stratton 82-49.

Thursday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

Indian River 60, Thousand Islands 40

South Jefferson 67, Watertown 23

Malone 62, Brushton-Moira 18

St. Regis Falls 35, Tupper Lake 17

Boys’ high school basketball

Lowville 70, Copenhagen 33

Parishville-Hopkinton 56, Potsdam 47

Morristown 63, Edwards-Knox 60

Massena 69, Norwood-Norfolk 65

Heuvelton 72, Madrid-Waddington 46

Salmon River, St. Lawrence Central -- postponed

Canton 62, Hermon-DeKalb 54

Lisbon 74, Colton-Pierrepont 33

OFA 62, Gouverneur 60

Boys’ high school hockey

Canton 11, Potsdam 2

Women’s college basketball

Clarkson 82, Bryant & Stratton 49

Boys’ high school swimming

Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam 63, Gouverneur 57

