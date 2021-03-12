Highlights & scores: busy night on the hardwood

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Both girls’ and boys’ high school basketball -- and women’s college basketball -- were on Thursday’s local sports docket.
In boys’ NAC hoops, Potsdam hosted Parishville-Hopkinton.
- Sandstoners on the break: it’s Dan Crocker with the lefty lay-in. Potsdam by 2.
- Connor Tallon answers with the 3-pointer. Panthers on top 1.
- Matt Fisher finds Tallon, who goes up strong for the lay-in.
- Dan Manor counters on the break for 2 of his 11 points.
- Lawson Snell splits the defenders and gets the floater to drop.
- Ansen Herrick drops in 2.
Parishville-Hopkinton beats Potsdam 56-47.
Girls’ hoops: South Jeff vs. Watertown
The Lady Cyclones hosted South Jefferson in girl’s high school hoops from Watertown High.
- First quarter: Macy Schultz lays in 2 off the turnover. South Jeff by 2.
- Then it’s Jackie Piddock with the lay-in off another turnover: Lady Spartans by 4.
- South Jeff running -- Schultz feeds Taylor Scoville who drills the short jumper.
- Emma Schafer makes the strong move inside for the basket: South Jeff by 11.
- Piddock finds an opening to the basket for 2 more. She led South Jeff with 20.
Kimberlee DiLeonardo hits for Watertown, but South Jeff beat the Lady Cyclones 67-23.
Clarkson vs. Bryant & Stratton
In women’s college hoops from Potsdam, Clarkson hosted Bryant & Stratton
- First quarter: Emma Buonanno lays in 2 off the steal.
- Then it’s Mariah Benavides hitting from downtown for 3 of her 12 on the day.
- Clarkson running: Lauren Bell finishes the break. Clarkson up 2.
Tess Maline would lead Clarkson with 23 points as the Lady Golden Knights defeated Bryant & Stratton 82-49.
Thursday’s local scores
Girls’ high school basketball
Indian River 60, Thousand Islands 40
South Jefferson 67, Watertown 23
Malone 62, Brushton-Moira 18
St. Regis Falls 35, Tupper Lake 17
Boys’ high school basketball
Lowville 70, Copenhagen 33
Parishville-Hopkinton 56, Potsdam 47
Morristown 63, Edwards-Knox 60
Massena 69, Norwood-Norfolk 65
Heuvelton 72, Madrid-Waddington 46
Salmon River, St. Lawrence Central -- postponed
Canton 62, Hermon-DeKalb 54
Lisbon 74, Colton-Pierrepont 33
OFA 62, Gouverneur 60
Boys’ high school hockey
Canton 11, Potsdam 2
Women’s college basketball
Clarkson 82, Bryant & Stratton 49
Boys’ high school swimming
Canton-Lisbon-Potsdam 63, Gouverneur 57
