James E. Gadbaw, 62, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - James E. Gadbaw, fondly referred to as “Grandpa” or “Jimmy”, 62, of Gaffney Dr., passed away at home under the care of ARC Jefferson- St. Lawrence.
Jimmy was born November 20, 1958, in Carthage, son of Donald and Caroline (Marcell) Gadbaw. He lived with his family until the age of five years old, moving to Rome State School before settling at Sunmount in 1972. In 1990, he moved to JRC in Dexter and in 2010 moved to IRA 453 in Watertown.
Jimmy was always smiling and enjoyed interacting with his support staff and peers. He enjoyed music, listening to movies, tactile exploration of objects, being outdoors; especially in the sun and swinging.
Jimmy’s family would like to thank the staff of ARC for all of the time they have spent caring for and loving Jimmy.
Surviving are, a brother Kenneth Gadbaw, Natural Bridge, a sister, Linda Gadbaw, New Hampshire, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents and several aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the JRC Foundation.
Services will be private; burial will be in the spring at Hillside Cemetery in Natural Bridge. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
