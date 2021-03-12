Leon “Dean” Senecal, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Leon “Dean” Senecal, a longtime fishing guide and lifelong resident of Alexandria Bay, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Born March 15, 1934 in Watertown, he was the son of the late Leon and Hazel Senecal and graduated from Alexandria Bay High School before serving in the United States Navy from 1952-56. He continued to serve as a member of the reserve until retiring from the Navy in 1974.
He married JoAnn Darlene Hicklin on September 15, 1956 in San Rafael, California. His wife predeceased him in 2015.
Well known as a true “River Man,” he worked as a fishing guide with the Alexandria Bay Fishing Guides Association for over 50 years before retiring. An avid outdoorsman, he spent a great deal of time hunting, fishing and trapping and seemingly never forgot a hunting story along the way. He was also a longtime minor hockey coach in Alexandria Bay and was inducted into the Alexandria Bay Minor Hockey Association’s Hall of Fame. Dean was also a member of the Alexandria Bay American Legion post 904 and a former member of the Alexandria Bay Fire Department.
He is survived by his son, Len (Barbara) Senecal, Cato, NY and daughters Susan (Chris) Weber, West Palm, FL, Darlene (Gerardo) Lopez, Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Deana (Bryan) Honeywell of Cicero, NY. He is also survived by his grandchildren Greyson Lowe, Mariah Senecal-Reilly, Sebastien and Sean Honeywell and his nephews David and Lloyd Alker and nieces Valerie Cooper and Marcie Hicklin as well as his faithful springer spaniel Bruce. A sister, Gloria Dawn Maxam and a nephew, Shawn Alker, predeceased him.
There will be no service, but a celebration of life will take place in the summer.
Donations may be made in Dean’s name to the Volunteer Transportation Center 24685 State Route 37, Watertown NY 13601 (volunteertransportation.org) or the Alexandria Bay Fire Department.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com.
