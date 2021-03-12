Leon “Dean” Senecal, of Alexandria Bay

Well known as a true “River Man,” he worked as a fishing guide with the Alexandria Bay Fishing Guides Association for over 50 years before retiring. An avid outdoorsman, he spent a great deal of time hunting, fishing and trapping and seemingly never forgot a hunting story along the way. He was also a longtime minor hockey coach in Alexandria Bay and was inducted into the Alexandria Bay Minor Hockey Association’s Hall of Fame. Dean was also a member of the Alexandria Bay American Legion post 904 and a former member of the Alexandria Bay Fire Department.