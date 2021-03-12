Mildred M. (Mickey) Mossow, 86, of Massena

Mildred is survived by her husband Donald of 68 years; two sons, Major (V.S.A.F., Ret) David and JoAnn Mossow of Baker, FL, Ricky and Donna Mossow of Nicholville, NY; a daughter, Brenda Mossow of Massena; four grandsons, Ricky Jr. and April Mossow of Massena, Marcus and Elizabeth Mossow of Rochester, Michael O’Brien of Massena and Tyler Bradford of Massena; two granddaughters, Melissa and Richard Love and Jennifer O’Brien, both of Massena; six great grandchildren, Mason, Kenna and Kinley O’Brien of Massena, Benjamin and Emily Mossow of Rochester and Marley Mossow of Massena; three step great grandchildren, Richard Love Jr., Shawn Love and Jayden Alvararo all of Massena and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a granddaughter, Debbie Ann Mossow on June 5, 1979; a sister, Phyllis Meacham on November 12, 2017; a half-sister, Opal Kaherl Keir on April 12, 2001.