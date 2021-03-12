Mildred M. (Mickey) Mossow, 86, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mildred M. (Mickey) Mossow, 86, of Chase Street, Massena, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mildred was born on March 17, 1934 in Massena, the daughter of the late Albert (Bert) H. and Dacey L, (Pike) Kaherl McDonald. She attended local schools and Massena High School. Mildred married Donald N. Mossow on May 24, 1952 at the first united Methodist Church, Massena with Rev. Wm. O. Thomas officiating.
Mildred is survived by her husband Donald of 68 years; two sons, Major (V.S.A.F., Ret) David and JoAnn Mossow of Baker, FL, Ricky and Donna Mossow of Nicholville, NY; a daughter, Brenda Mossow of Massena; four grandsons, Ricky Jr. and April Mossow of Massena, Marcus and Elizabeth Mossow of Rochester, Michael O’Brien of Massena and Tyler Bradford of Massena; two granddaughters, Melissa and Richard Love and Jennifer O’Brien, both of Massena; six great grandchildren, Mason, Kenna and Kinley O’Brien of Massena, Benjamin and Emily Mossow of Rochester and Marley Mossow of Massena; three step great grandchildren, Richard Love Jr., Shawn Love and Jayden Alvararo all of Massena and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a granddaughter, Debbie Ann Mossow on June 5, 1979; a sister, Phyllis Meacham on November 12, 2017; a half-sister, Opal Kaherl Keir on April 12, 2001.
Mildred was a homemaker and devoted mother to her children and family. She enjoyed putting together puzzles, watching NASCAR racing, game shows and sports on TV. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sporting events throughout the years.
Friends may call Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 11:00-2:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Funeral services will be held privately. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Brasher. Please note that visitation will be occupancy controlled with those attending required to observe social distancing and wear face coverings. If occupancy limitations are reached, those attending may have to wait outside until occupancy has been reduced.
As per the family’s request, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mildred’s name may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or St. Lawrence Health Care Center for Cancer Care . Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.