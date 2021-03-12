No new COVID deaths, 35 new cases reported in region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No new COVID-19 deaths were was reported Friday in the tri-county region. Meanwhile, another 35 positive cases were reported in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County
There were 7 new cases to report. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 5,738 positive cases.
Jefferson County’s total number of coronavirus deaths to date remains at 82.
Three people are hospitalized; 153 people are in mandatory isolation and 383 are in mandatory quarantine.
The county says 5,500 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
No new deaths were reported Friday in the county. The death toll remains at 92.
Officials also reported 19 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 6,451 confirmed positive cases.
Officials said 260 cases are active and 12 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 6,099 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported no new COVID deaths Friday. Since the pandemic began, 27 people have died from the coronavirus.
Another 9 new cases were reported. The county has had a total of 1,843 cases to date.
The county Public Health Agency said that 4 people are hospitalized and 53 are in isolation.
Another 135 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 1,763 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
