‘Stay off the ice,’ firefighters say

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Firefighters from Chaumont and Three Mile Bay spent part of Friday morning rescuing fishermen whose ATV went through the ice.
So, they asked 7 News to warn people about the danger.
They were called there around 9:30 a.m. and brought the stranded people to shore. A tow company was called to remove the ATV.
“Please stay off the ice,” they said on the Chaumont Fire Department Facebook page.
They say there are fishermen still out there and rescue crews are standing by in case they’re needed.
They tell us the state boat launch in Chaumont and the Chaumont Village Beach are both closed to try to prevent access.
A similar announcement came from St. Lawrence Seaway officials.
They say the ice is unstable in the canal between Snell and Eisenhower locks, so they say people should stay off.
