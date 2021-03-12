Stimulus checks and avoiding overdose spikes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Some in Jefferson County hope a troubling trend from the first COVID relief bill doesn’t continue this time around.
When people got more money in their pockets, substance abuse prevention experts say the money went to buy drugs and there was a spike in overdoses.
Now that many people will get the next round of money, $1,400, those experts are worried the money will go to drugs and lead to another overdose spike.
If it does, local groups are ready to help, says Alliance for Better Communities Director Anita Seefried-Brown.
“All of the entities who work in direct line services, they all have learned a whole heck of a lot in how to better provide services to individuals,” she said.
Seefried-Brown says people with substance abuse issues can call Alliance for Better Communities at 315-788-4660 to get connected to help.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.