Students release balloons to mark COVID anniversary

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nothing says “we made it” like hundreds of balloons.
They were released Friday behind Lisbon schools on Friday to mark one year since schools first closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
School officials say they are trying to create more moments where people can just say “Yay!” again and to give everyone a chance to reflect on where they’ve been and where they’re going.
“Golden Knight Strong” was the day’s motto.
By the way, the balloons are biodegradable.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.