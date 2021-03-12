Sunny & cold for the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We have a sunny day to end the workweek.
There’s a small chance of mixed precipitation late in the day, though. Depending on temperatures, some places could see a blast of rain, snow, freezing rain, or a combination.
Highs will be in the mid-40s. It will be windy as a cold front gets ready to move through. Winds could gust from 30 to 40 miles per hour.
Temperatures dip into the teens overnight and it cools down for the weekend.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of around 30.
We turn our clocks ahead Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.
It will be sunny and in the upper 20s for Monday.
It will be partly sunny Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with a chance of mixed precipitation on Thursday.
Highs will be in the upper-30s on Tuesday and in the low 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.