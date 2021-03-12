William “Woody” Crouse, 92, of Tupper Lake

William was born on August 23, 1928, in Syracuse, New York, the son of Lawrence Peter and Rose Elizabeth Lawson Crouse. He graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 1946. He was a Boy Scout at a young age and achieved Eagle Scout status. He enlisted in the Navy where he was a radio technician and served in the Korean War before being discharged in 1953. Using the GI Bill, he enrolled at SUNY Oswego and graduated with a Bachelor’s in Industrial Arts. William married Elena Sartor in 1956 in Syracuse, NY, they then moved to Tupper Lake in 1957 where he started as an industrial arts teacher at Tupper Lake Central School District where he worked for 26 years before retiring in 1983. Another accomplishment he was proud of was attaining his Amateur Radio (ham radio) license. After retirement, he began building Adirondack Guide Boats, building 17 guide boats in total. In 1986, he travelled to Ireland and spent six months building a boat at the County Cork Mallow Castle. Later on in his life he wrote and published two books; The Navy Way (A Memoir) and Why I Hate English (An Anthology of Idioms, Slangs and North County Sayings).