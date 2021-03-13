Charles Robert “Bart” Bartholomew, 93, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charles Robert “Bart” Bartholomew, 93, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at his home with his family at his side.
Funeral services and burial will be private in Riverside Cemetery with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Charles was born in Gouverneur on September 9, 1927, the son of Herbert O. and Edna P. (Butler) Bartholomew.
A lifelong resident of Gouverneur, he grew up in the area until enlisting in the United States Navy during WW II. Upon his honorable discharge, he graduated from high school and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Upon his return to Gouverneur, Bart married Jacqueline A. Young on December 31, 1955.
He worked for the United States postal service from 1956 to 1984 as a mail carrier and a rural carrier. Upon retirement, Charlie opened Rainbow Video Store with his family which they operated from 1985 to 2000. The family also owned and operated the Clearview Restaurant for four years.
Bart was a life member of the Gouverneur VFW and the American Legion and years ago served on the St. Lawrence County Draft Board.
He had a passion for old movies which he developed when he worked for the Gralyn Theater as a projectionist. Charlie also enjoyed watching his football and loved his dogs which began back when he started as a mail carrier up until the time he passed away.
Bart is survived by his wife Jackie, his sons Michael C. Bartholomew of Watertown, Donald H. and Deborah A. Bartholomew of Titusville, FL, Jason J. and Olga Bartholomew of Massena, his grandchildren Matthew Bartholomew, Brittany Bartholomew and her companion Mark Ferguson, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his brothers Herbert Bartholomew and Donald Bartholomew.
Memorial donations in memory of Charlie are encouraged to Friends 4 Pound Paws or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
