Friday Sports: High school teams hit the hardwood

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Both boys’ and girls’ high school basketball dominated the Friday night local sports schedule.
We start with boys’ basketball from Adams as the South Jeff Spartans played host to the Watertown Cyclones. In the 1st quarter, Kevin Harp drills the 3 from the corner to put the Cyclones on top by 3.
Back the other way, Will Littell comes up with the board and bucket: Spartans down 1.
The Cyclones counter when Harp drives the lane and gets the floater to fall as Watertown is up by 3.
Littell spots up and drills the jumper from the baseline and the Spartans are down 1.
Joel Davis drops the 3 pointer for the Cyclones: Watertown on top by 4. Josh Maguire rips yarn as South Jeff beats Watertown 57-51.
In Boys’ NAC Basketball, Salmon River was at St. Lawrence Central.
Hayden Perkins finds Jayden Ashley for the baseline bucket. Then it was Tommy Storrin with the trifecta to put the Larries up by 5.
Logan Lebehn answers at the other end with the bucket.
Back the other way, Perkins connects for 3 off the skip pass.
Storrin, hot from the outside, drills another 3 ball.
Logan Thompson hits as Salmon River comes back to beat St. Lawrence Central 42-35.
In girls’ high school hoops from Belleville, the Lady Panthers hosted IHC.
In the 2nd quarter, Neva Bettinger drops the floater. Lady Panthers down 23-6.
IHC answers as Samantha Malbouf makes the strong move in the lane for 2: IHC up 25-6.
At the other end, Bettinger cleans the glass and scores: Lady Panthers down 17.
Victoria Ledoux pulls up for the bucket as IHC beats Belleville Henderson 60-23.
In girls’ NAC hoops, Norwood Norfolk hosted Massena.
Tori Jacobs hits the putback to put Massena up 2.
Emma Schiavone answers with the long range 3, tying the game.
Hailey Armstrong counters for 2 points.
Kylee Kellison gets loose down low for the basket and Faith Holliday hits as Massena beats the Flyers 49-43.
Friday Sports Scores
Boys’ HS Basketball
- Watertown 51, South Jefferson 57
- Carthage 28, General Brown 58
- Sackets Harbor 69, Immaculate Heart 43
- Thousand Islands 38, Indian River 49
- Tupper Lake 45, St. Regis Falls 35
- Salmon River 42, St. Lawrence C. 35
- Malone 60, Brushton Moira 50
Girls’ HS Basketball
- Immaculate Heart 60, Belleville Henderson 23
- Lowville 43, Copenhagen 48
- Parishville Hopkinton 21, Potsdam 63
- Edwards Knox 75, Morristown 20
- Hammond, Harrisville
- St. Lawrence C. 46, Salmon River 20
- Madrid Waddington 29, Heuvelton 36
- Colton Pierrepont 67, Lisbon 33
- Massena 49, Norwood Norfolk 43
- Hermon DeKalb 24, Canton 64
- Gouverneur 33, O.F.A. 49
Men’s College Basketball
- Norwich 81, Clarkson 107
Women’s College Lacrosse
- Clarkson 1, St. John Fisher 14
College Swimming
- Clarkson 113.5, Nazareth 168.5
Girls’ HS Hockey
- Potsdam 7, Salmon River 0
HS Volleyball
- South Lewis 3, Carthage 0
College Baseball
- St. John Fisher 19, Clarkson 6
