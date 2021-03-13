Getting back to normal: SPCA hosting open houses for animal lovers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the first time in over year, The Jefferson county SPCA is providing walk-in showings again.
Throughout the pandemic, all visits had to be made by appointment, causing longer wait times for potential adopters.
Moving forward, the shelter is hosting open houses every Saturday from 9:00am to 4:00pm.
The SPCA is allowing groups to spend 10 minutes in the dog or cat wing with a maximum of 6 people, following a set of the blue paw prints around the facility to regulate the flow of traffic and help maintain social distancing.
Shelter staff says this a great opportunity for the animals to have a better chance of finding a forever home.
“There is only so much you can do online when you see a picture,” said SPCA Executive Director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez. “There is not that connection you make when you get to walk through a shelter. You get to see the animals, you get to interact with them. That is going to bridge that gap- that human gap- that we are all missing, and the animals miss it too. I really think it helps close an adoption and makes it much more sincere.”
Walker-Rodriguez says potential adopters won’t be able to take home an animal during a Saturday visit. However, once an application is filled out and approved, the shelter will set up the adoptions on Monday when they are usually closed.
