John E. Bush, 87, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - John E. Bush, age 87, of Gouverneur, passed away on March 12, 2021 at his daughter’s home in Gouverneur under the care of his family and hospice.
There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Richville Fire Department at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
John was born on May 13, 1933 in Oswegatchie to the late John G.W. and Sarah “Ella” Ellen (Bebee) Bush. A marriage to Violet Bush ended in divorce. A second marriage to Edith McDermot ended in separation.
John worked for the Natural Dam Paper Mill for 29 years, retiring as a roll wrapper. He enjoyed camping, farming when he was younger, playing Bingo, and working on crossword puzzles and word searches. He loved animals, hanging out and talking with friends and family, making jokes, and watching his grandchildren in demolition derbies.
He is survived by 9 children, Robert Sr. and Sheila, Ronald and Lena, Roger, daughter-in-law, Amy Hendrick, Ricky and Brandi, Roxanne, Rosanne and Carlton Wallace, Rebecca and Patrick Williams, Justin Ross Gilmour, and Devon Williams, a brother, Earl and Kim Bush, and a sister, Mary and Bucky Boyea. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
John is predeceased by brothers, Nelson, Richard, Alex, William “Stewart”, George “Robert”, Clifford, and Francis “Frank”, and sisters, Jane Paro, Myrtle Gotham, and Doris Hubbard.
