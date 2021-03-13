Low news is good news: 24 new COVID cases in Jefferson/St. Lawrence Counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The daily number of new COVID-19 cases remains relatively low, with officials from Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties reporting 24 cases Saturday.
Jefferson County reports 15 new positive cases. It’s 14-day average positivity rate sits at 3%.
Meanwhile, 19 people recovered from the illness. No deaths were reported.
St. Lawrence County reports only 9 new cases. Eleven people are hospitalized with the virus.
Like Jefferson County, St. Lawrence is reporting no deaths.
If Lewis County officials update their data Saturday, we’ll update this story.
