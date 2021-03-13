Ronald E. Quicke, 53, of Ogdensburg

Ronald (Ron) is survived by the love of his life, his wife, ReBecca Quicke, of Ogdensburg, NY; four stepchildren, Devyn Johnston, Desiree Johnston, Dylan Johnston and Kyle Durkee; a grandson, Alexander LaRose; two brothers, Robert Quicke and his wife Diane, of West Stockholm, NY and John Pharo and his wife, Heather, of Spencerport, NY; a sister, Vicky (Pharo) Stebbins and her husband, Kevin (Kenny); a devoted dog, Bella; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Joyce Murray and Eugene Pharo.