Ronald E. Quicke, 53, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ronald E. Quicke, age 53, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held privately at Knapps Station Community Church with Pastor Lee Sweeney officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam in Spring.
Public calling hours will be held from 11:00AM to 2:00PM on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Knapps Station Community Church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Quicke passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA.
Ronald (Ron) is survived by the love of his life, his wife, ReBecca Quicke, of Ogdensburg, NY; four stepchildren, Devyn Johnston, Desiree Johnston, Dylan Johnston and Kyle Durkee; a grandson, Alexander LaRose; two brothers, Robert Quicke and his wife Diane, of West Stockholm, NY and John Pharo and his wife, Heather, of Spencerport, NY; a sister, Vicky (Pharo) Stebbins and her husband, Kevin (Kenny); a devoted dog, Bella; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Joyce Murray and Eugene Pharo.
Ronald was born on November 18, 1967, in Potsdam, NY, the son of Joyce A. Murray. He graduated from Norwood Norfolk High School in 1987. Ronald married ReBecca Ladouceur on June 30, 2018, in Chase Mills with a outdoor ceremony by the beautiful water. Mr. Quicke was a mechanic and station attendant at North Country Oil Change and Repair in Potsdam until his recent health issues four years ago.
Ronald, (Ron) enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. Ron played softball, basketball, and golf. Ron enjoyed NASCAR racing, riding his 4-wheeler, and watching sports.
Donations may be made in Ronald’s memory to American Transplant Foundation, 600 17th St Suite 2515 S, Denver, CO 80202 or at support@americantransplantfoundation.org. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
