Sheriff’s Office: Vehicle hits Norwood Post Office

NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Post Office in Norwood took a hit Saturday morning, leaving it damaged.
St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean O’Brien said an 81 year old woman became confused while driving around 10 o’clock this morning, and drove her S.U.V. into the entrance of the building.
No injuries were reported, but O’Brien says the post office may have to remain closed for a few days due to the damage.
The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.