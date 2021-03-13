A year into the pandemic, Lewis County stands #NaturallyTogether

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lowville’s Four Corners was transformed on Saturday morning. It’s a sea of blue.
The tribute is a part of the county’s COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Week, set to run from March 15th through the 20th. Lewis County is promoting a slogan of #NaturallyTogether, a way to show community solidarity.
“We have lost 27 members of our community to this illness,” said spokesperson Lee Hinkleman. “All of us have been touched in one way or another.”
The park at the four corners has been decked out with 100 blue ribbons, strings of blue lights, and Forgot-me-not flowers as symbols of recognition.
The county is asking residents to wear blue this week and participate in smalls acts of remembrance. It could be as easy as thanking an essential worker, or shopping at local businesses. Organizers are also asking people to decorate their windows, mailboxes, and homes.
“It’s an opportunity to look at this last year and, you know, look at things we can do now to progress forward as we slowly come out of this pandemic,” Hinkleman said.
Local clergy members have also created a virtual commemorative service that will be streamed Tuesday, March 16th at 7 p.m. on the county’s website.
Lewis county Director of Community Services, Patty Fralick, says its a chance to support one another.
“It’s never going to be the same again, but again we’re going forward, things are getting settled, things are improving,” Fralick said. “Take a moment to reflect and express that in some way.”
