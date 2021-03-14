Clifford L. Aucter, 85, formerly of Ellington, CT

Mr. Aucter was born on March 31, 1935 in town of New Bremen the son of the late George Joseph and Ethel Mary (Gerow) Aucter. Cliff graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School and entered the U.S. Air Force in the fall of 1953. He served for ten years and was honorably discharged in June of 1964 at the rank of Staff Sergeant. During his service he did a tour in Germany and was able to speak German.