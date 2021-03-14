LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Peyton Lane S. Morse, 21, of LaFargeville, NY, passed away Friday March 12th, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA, after suffering a medical emergency at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls, NY, on March 3rd, 2021.
Born May 3rd, 1999, in Watertown, NY, a son of David M. Morse and Stacy L. Snyder-Morse, he graduated from LaFargeville Central School in 2017 and will be awarded a Bachelor Degree from Siena College, Loudonville, in May of 2021, where he mentored students as a resident advisor.
He became engaged to the love of his life, Celeste M. Oppito, of LaFargeville on September 27th, 2020 and planned to marry on October 2nd, 2021. The family celebrated a ceremony of marriage at Peyton’s bedside on March 6th, 2021.
Peyton worked on the Robinson Farm, LaFargeville, Watertown Savings Bank, and Rusty Johnson Masonry. He began his dream job as a City of Watertown Firefighter on February 1st, 2021.
He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist in LaFargeville and a member of the Knights of Columbus, T.I. Council #350. He was a member of the Clayton Franciscan Mystery Players for 6 years. Peyton lived life to the fullest. He loved the outdoors, wildlife, friends and family, playing cards, and traveling. He loved to serve and volunteer. He had great faith along with an exceptional ability to show love and forgiveness. His wish was to continue to give as an Organ Donor and saved 3 lives.
Peyton is survived by his wife, parents, brother Parker S. Morse, Lafargeville, NY, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfather Samuel Snyder Sr.
Calling hours will be held Thursday March 18th, 2021 from 2 pm to 6 pm at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Clayton, NY.
On Friday March 19th, 2021, at 11 a.m., a funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton, NY, with the Rev. Arthur J. LaBaff officiating. A private burial service will follow at the St. John’s Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peyton’s name may be made to: Watertown Firefighters Benevolent Association, 224 South Massey St., Watertown, NY 13601, LaFargeville Volunteer Fire Department, 20411 Sunrise Ave., La Fargeville, NY 13656, or Shaker Road, Loudonville Fire Department, 550 Albany Shaker Rd., Loudonville, NY 12211
Peyton would also encourage you to consider joining your local Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.