Peyton Lane S. Morse, 21, of LaFargeville

He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist in LaFargeville and a member of the Knights of Columbus, T.I. Council #350. He was a member of the Clayton Franciscan Mystery Players for 6 years. Peyton lived life to the fullest. He loved the outdoors, wildlife, friends and family, playing cards, and traveling. He loved to serve and volunteer. He had great faith along with an exceptional ability to show love and forgiveness. His wish was to continue to give as an Organ Donor and saved 3 lives.