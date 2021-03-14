Robert (Bob) D. Graham, 81, of Raymondville

He was born May 1,1939 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Early years were in Staten Island NY. In 1946 he moved with his parents to Morristown NY . At 13, he left for Manlius military school near Syracuse. His 1955 summer on the Halco freighter, Eastcliffe Hall, up the Saguenay River was a formative experience, fueling his passion for everything nautical and his later book. At St Lawrence University, he met his wife and shipmate Betty (Horwitz), leading to 59 years of marriage. Both graduated with English degrees in 1961. Their first two years together were in Colorado Springs, where Lieutenant Graham served as a tank commander at Fort Carson.