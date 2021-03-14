Robert (Bob) D. Graham, 81, of Raymondville

RAYMONDVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert (Bob) Graham, 81, passed away on March 12, 2021 in his Raymondville NY home from complications of kidney cancer.
Mr. Graham was well-known in the community as a high school English teacher and administrator at Norwood-Norfolk Central School from 1963 to 1997, and then served a decade on its school board. His many friends included several generations of former students - some who became colleagues in teaching and school administration. He was always pleased to talk to former students in the community, although many could be flummoxed to adjust to his new direction: “Call me Bob”.
His teaching drew from his own love of reading and writing, which focused on his passions. He was a life-long St Lawrence University hockey fan. “Go Saints: The Saga of St. Lawrence University Hockey 1912-2001” was written as a gift to his beloved alma mater. In the 1980′s, he also wrote the official history of the Hall Corporation of Canada (Halco) shipping company
He was born May 1,1939 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Early years were in Staten Island NY. In 1946 he moved with his parents to Morristown NY . At 13, he left for Manlius military school near Syracuse. His 1955 summer on the Halco freighter, Eastcliffe Hall, up the Saguenay River was a formative experience, fueling his passion for everything nautical and his later book. At St Lawrence University, he met his wife and shipmate Betty (Horwitz), leading to 59 years of marriage. Both graduated with English degrees in 1961. Their first two years together were in Colorado Springs, where Lieutenant Graham served as a tank commander at Fort Carson.
Returning to the North Country, both Bob and Betty began teaching careers. He advised a variety of school organizations, including the National Honor Society, and PBS Quiz Team. His family enjoyed decades of boating on the nearby St. Lawrence river. He belonged to numerous maritime organizations, writing for their publications and speaking at events.
In over twenty years of happy retirement, Bob and Betty enjoyed travel across Europe and beyond, with winters in Florida. A life-long car enthusiast, he traveled to many sports car and Formula 1 racing events in the US and Canada over five decades, with friends and family. He shared his love of sports cars by volunteering as a docent and researcher at the Revs Institute of Naples Florida, contributing many articles to their newsletters and also local club publications.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Barbara (Cliff) of St. Louis, Missouri; a son, David (Pamela) of Birmingham, Michigan; and three adult grandchildren Ryan, Maria, and Evan.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for the summer.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
