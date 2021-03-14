Saturday Sports: High school basketball matchups

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was a busy Saturday on the local high school hardwood, with several games on tap in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
In Copenhagen, the golden knights hosted Harrisville in a boys contest. 3rd quarter, Garrett Tufo takes the feed inside, hits the lay in and draws the foul, giving Copenhagen a two point lead.
Harrisville answers, as Will Taylor spots up and drills the 3 pointer, tying the game at 38. Nate Schmitt went coast to coast, landing the roll, putting Harrisville in front by two.
Cody Powis gets the floater to fall but Harrisville beats Copenhagen 62-52.
In other action, Lowville took on South Lewis in another boys contest.
In the 1st quarter, Lowville’s Gavin Macaulay lays in 2 of his 23 points on the day.
Falcons answer, as Parker Kristoff grabs the Ian Anderson miss and lays in 2, tying the game Lowville would hit its stride, with Gavin Macauley scoring his 1,000th career point. Lowville beats South Lewis 105-40.
In Belleville, the panthers hosted Sandy Creek. 1st quarter- Brayden Richmond takes the feed down low and lays in 2.
Then it’s Kyle Moyer drilling the 3 from the wing for 2 of his 11, putting the panthers up 5. Jeremy McGrath hits the turnaround from the free throw line- he led the panthers with 12. Belleville-Henderson beats Sandy Creek 53-39.
