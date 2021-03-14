Sunday: Jefferson County’s COVID positivity rate dropping, a handful of cases in SLC

Sunday: Jefferson County’s COVID positivity rate dropping, a handful of cases in SLC
COVID-19 infections (Source: AP Images)
By 7 News Staff | March 14, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 5:13 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties reported fewer new coronavirus infections and no deaths.

The 14-day average positive rate in Jefferson County has ticked down to 2.9% from 3% Saturday. Officials report 12 positive COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Jefferson County logged 20 new coronavirus recoveries.

St. Lawrence County reports only four new COVID-19 cases. Eleven people are hospitalized with the illness.

Lewis County hasn’t updated its COVID-19 statistics this weekend.

The low infection rates come as coronavirus vaccinations ramp up. Sunday, Governor Cuomo announced the state has administered 6.5 million vaccine doses, with a million of those shots administered last week alone.

The north country region has administered 140,785 shots.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.