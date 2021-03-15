Bernadette A. (Boliver) Planty, 97, of Croghan

A career in itself raising seven children, Bernadette became well known throughout the north-country as a regular member of the band Gerry McGee and the Cowgirls. The band played at USO shows during WWII, featuring patriotic songs and country music. Mrs. Planty was also a recording artist and her “78” recording of the national hit “There’s a Star-Spangled Banner Playing Somewhere” became a favorite local rendition. Later in life, she became a member of the Black River Fiddlers Association and played at events for seniors who enjoyed the music of the 1940s. She enjoyed camping, reading, knitting and fishing. She had a knack for gardening and loved children. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Anthony’s church in Indian River where she was a stalwart of the church choir. After St. Anthony’s closed, she attended St. Stephen’s church in Croghan.