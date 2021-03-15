Chilly today, but warming up

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This is the coldest day in the 7-day forecast.
But it warms up throughout the week heading into the start of spring on Saturday.
Monday started in the single digits and teens, but the breeze made it feel as it were below zero in most spots.
Southeastern St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks are under a wind chill warning until 11 a.m.
It will be a sunny day and highs will be in the low 20s.
It will be warmer Tuesday, but not until the afternoon. The day will start in the teens and single digits but will reach around 40 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy.
It will also be mostly cloudy on Wednesday – St. Patrick’s Day. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
It will be partly sunny and in the upper 40s on Thursday.
Friday will be a little cooler. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.
It will be sunny both Saturday and Sunday.
It will be in the low 40s on Saturday and the upper 40s on Sunday.
