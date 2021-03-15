Doris Bancroft, 83, formerly of Harrisville

HOUTZDALE, P.A. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Doris Bancroft, age 83, of Houtzdale, PA and formerly of Harrisville, NY, will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, 11 a.m. at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastor Tracy Cooks officiating. Burial will be in Harrisville Cemetery in the Spring. Mrs. Bancroft passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Mountain Laurel Nursing Home, Clearfield, PA.
Doris is survived by her children, Peggie Locke of Kinder, LA, Christy Province and her husband, Curtis of Houtzdale, PA and Laurie Van Tassel and her husband Allen of Richfield Springs, NY; her siblings, Charles Atkinson and his wife Jan of Redwood, NY, Peter Atkinson of Kinder, LA and Penny Young and her husband, Ronnie of La Blanc, LA; seven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Roy H. Bancroft in February of 2011, two children, Shelley Bancroft in August of 1999 and Roy “Bo” Bancroft, Jr in October of 2004. and her siblings, Eric Atkinson, Donna Bancroft and David Atkinson.
Doris was born on October 19, 1937, in Harrisville, NY, the daughter of Harvey and Esther (Cleveland) Atkinson. She graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1955. Doris married Roy H. Bancroft on May 5, 1955, in Gouverneur, NY with Rev. Wood officiating. Mrs. Bancroft worked for Harrisville Central School in the cleaning and maintenance department for twenty years until her retirement in 1978.
Doris enjoyed cooking, reading and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Donations in Doris’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.