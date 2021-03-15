Driver ticketed in propane tanker crash

LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The driver of a propane truck was ticketed for a Friday accident that closed two roads and led to the evacuation of six homes in the town of Lisbon.
The propane truck overturned and propane leaked from its fuel tank.
The larger tank carrying propane for delivery did not leak.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say propane truck driver Arthur F. Pelkey, 43, of Ogdensburg, was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
They say his truck was northbound on Randall Road when it struck a county dump truck that was westbound on County Route 28.
Pelkey was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical center with minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.
Both roads were closed for several hours and homeowners were allowed to return.
Sheriff’s deputies, state troopers, and Lisbon and Heuvelton firefighters were on the scene.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.