Fallen firefighter returns home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fallen Watertown city firefighter Peyton Morse has returned home.
The 21 year old died Friday after experiencing a medical emergency while training at the State Academy of Fire Science on March 3.
Morse was training with a breathing apparatus, had problems, became unresponsive and was taken to a hospital by a state van, not an ambulance because there wasn’t one close by. An investigation is underway.
The procession to bring Firefighter Morse home started from the Pennsylvania hospital where he passed away.
State troopers led the hearse carrying Morse on Interstate 81. Other police agency and fire department vehicles followed.
Overpasses were decorated with American flags as north country firefighters stood and saluted Morse as the procession passed below.
As the procession came into the city of Watertown, there was a large American flag draped overhead on South Massey Street.
Watertown’s city firefighters saluted their fallen brother for the final time in front of Station 1.
Calling hours for Peyton Morse will be held Thursday, March 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton.
Morse’s funeral mass will be celebrated at the church Friday at 11 a.m.
