Griffo pushes for permanent daylight saving time

UTICA, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s now daylight saving time and one north country lawmaker is pushing to make it permanent.
Sen. Joseph Griffo has introduced legislation to make daylight saving time a year-round standard in New York.
That’s if a federal law from 1966 is repealed and if Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania all agree to do the same thing.
Griffo says the bill will be introduced in the state Assembly.
All but two states, Arizona and Hawaii, follow daylight saving time.
