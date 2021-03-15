Hundreds come together in LaFargeville to remember Peyton Morse

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Nearly 200 people gathered in front of the LaFargeville Fire Department Sunday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse, who died at 21 years old on Friday.
They lit candles, and sang “Amazing Grace.”
People who knew Peyton knew he was special.
“Just, his will to give,” said Jefferson County Deputy Fire Coordinator Bruce Reome.
Morse was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency during a training exercise on March 3rd. He had been participating in an 11-week training course at the State Academy of Fire Science Training in Montour Falls.
Lori Warner went to school with Peyton’s parents, and has known his family for years.
“I can’t even begin to imagine what they’re going through, nor would I want to,” Warner said.
Those here say Peyton loved to help people. He joined the LaFargeville Fire Department in 2017, where he became an assistant chief. While in college, he joined the Albany-area Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department. And just last month, he became a firefighter for the City of Watertown- his dream job.
“He was gung-ho and loved doing community service to help others out,” said LaFargeville Fire Chief Wade Ingalls.
And Peyton’s passion to give transcended his life. He was an organ donor and saved three lives by checking that box.
“He just wants to help everybody he can and whenever he can,” Ingalls said.
Firefighters from all over the north country showed up to pay their respects to one of their own.
“I even seen departments as far away as Henderson, Rutland,” Reome said. “Those guys don’t work with him every day like we do. But it’s a brotherhood. Biologically? No. But, we are right here. We’re brothers.”
Calling hours for Peyton Morse will be held Thursday, March 18th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clayton.
Morse’s funeral mass will be celebrated at the church Friday at 11 a.m.
