Indian River’s Musical is going Virtual

Forbidden Broadway
The middle and high school music and drama departments will present the musical “Forbidden Broadway” on-line 1 night only – Friday, March 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM. Tickets for the production can be purchased by going to: http://ircsd.booktix.com
Forbidden Broadway is an Off-Broadway revue parodying musical theatre, particularly Broadway musicals. It was conceived, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini.
You will be able to purchase the stream pass ticket for the Friday performance for only $5.00.
Our students have been working very hard on this production since January. Please support our program by buying an on-line ticket.
Please contact Mr. Heck at charlesheck@ircsd.org for more information.
