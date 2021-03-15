Lisha May Skeldon, 28, of Watertown

No one wakes up one day and says to themselves “I want to be an addict.” No family wants to watch someone they love struggle with addiction or frequent rehabilitation center trips and the criminal justice system. In spite of her best efforts, in the end Lisha was simply not equipped to endure the struggles she endured on her path of self-destruction. And, while there is no easy answer or book about why someone becomes an addict, one thing is for certain: everyone’s addiction is their own, as is their path to sobriety.